ONITSHA, Nigeria Dec 21 Nigerian oil workers at Exxon Mobil have decided to end a strike over sackings of staff after earlier agreeing to halt crude oil production, a union official said on Wednesday.

"Production will resume any moment," Lumumba Okugbara, acting general secretary of oil labour union PENGASSAN, told Reuters. "We just rose from a meeting with the management and the issues that had led to the labour impasse have been resolved after the minister of petroleum intervened." (Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Writing by Ulf Laessing. Editing by Jane Merriman)