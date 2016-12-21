ONITSHA, Nigeria Dec 21 Nigerian oil workers at
Exxon Mobil have decided to end a strike over sackings
of staff after earlier agreeing to halt crude oil production, a
union official said on Wednesday.
"Production will resume any moment," Lumumba Okugbara,
acting general secretary of oil labour union PENGASSAN, told
Reuters. "We just rose from a meeting with the management and
the issues that had led to the labour impasse have been resolved
after the minister of petroleum intervened."
(Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Writing by Ulf Laessing.
Editing by Jane Merriman)