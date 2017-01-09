FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian oil union threatens three-day strike at Exxon Mobil, Chevron
January 9, 2017 / 1:51 PM / 7 months ago

Nigerian oil union threatens three-day strike at Exxon Mobil, Chevron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - A Nigerian oil labour union is set to stage a three-day strike at Chevron and Exxon Mobil fuel depots from Wednesday in a protest over sackings pending the outcome of talks with the government, union officials said on Monday.

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) said it would make its final decision on the matter after its leaders meet officials from the ministries of petroleum and labour, as well as the state oil company, on Tuesday in the capital, Abuja. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; editing by Jason Neely)

