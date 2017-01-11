FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
January 11, 2017 / 7:18 PM / in 9 months

Nigeria oil union suspends nationwide strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has suspended its nationwide three-day strike, the country’s labour minister and the labour union’s president said on Wednesday.

Labour Minister Chris Ngige said the strike over job losses, which saw staff at filling stations and petrol tankers walk out, had been suspended. This was later confirmed by NUPENG President Igwe Achese.

“All issues have been addressed one after the other. We are very satisfied with the commitment shown,” said Achese after talks with the labour ministry in Abuja. (Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Alexander Smith)

