GENEVA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Italian oil firm Eni has lifted a force majeure on exports of Nigeria’s Brass River crude grade after more than two months, a trade source said on Tuesday.

“The force majeure has been lifted effective 0800 Nigerian time on Tuesday 15th January,” the source said.

Eni could not immediately be reached for official comment. (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jane Baird)