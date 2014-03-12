Nigerian president orders audit of NNPC after graft allegations

ABUJA, March 12 (Reuters) - Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has authorised a forensic audit of the national energy company, the presidency said on Wednesday, after weeks of public uproar over an alleged $20 billion in undisclosed revenues.

Central Bank Governor Lamido Sanusi presented evidence last month to parliament that he said showed the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) failed to remit $20 billion that it owed to federal government coffers. NNPC has repeatedly denied Sanusi’s allegations.

Sanusi was suspended by Jonathan days later for what he said was unrelated “financial recklessness” and “gross misconduct” at the central bank. Jonathan has given authorisation for “reputable international firms” to carry out the audit, the presidency said, without naming the companies. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Anthony Barker)