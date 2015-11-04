Nigeria approves $2.1 bln payment to oil marketers - NNPC

LAGOS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s government has approved the payment of 413 billion naira ($2.1 billion) to oil marketers as outstanding payment for fuel subsidy claims, the state-run Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said on Wednesday.

The government had not announced a payment to oil marketers in Africa’s biggest crude producer since July. NNPC said it hoped the payment meant marketers would help to ensure the country “remains wet with petroleum products all year round”.