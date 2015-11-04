FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Nigeria approves $2.1 bln payment to oil marketers - NNPC
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 4, 2015 / 5:31 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Nigeria approves $2.1 bln payment to oil marketers - NNPC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(adds background)

LAGOS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s government has approved the payment of 413 billion naira ($2.1 billion) to oil marketers as outstanding payment for fuel subsidy claims, the state-run Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said on Wednesday.

The government had not announced a payment to oil marketers in Africa’s biggest crude producer since July. NNPC said it hoped the payment meant marketers would help to ensure the country “remains wet with petroleum products all year round”.

Nigeria imports the bulk of the 40 million litres a day of gasoline and fuels that it consumes owing to a neglected refining system and operates a costly subsidy system to reimburse oil product importers.

An acute fuel shortage crippled Africa’s most populace nation in April and May as fuel importers shut their depots to press their case for the payment of subsidy-related debts they said were owed by the then government.

That administration was run by Goodluck Jonathan, the predecessor of President Muhammadu Buhari who took office in late May.

Buhari, who has said he will keep the petroleum portfolio for himself in his cabinet, has been expected to review closely the subsidy scheme, which was revealed to have paid out over $6 billion in fraudulent claims in 2012.

$1 = 198.9800 naira Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Ulf Laessing and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.