Nigeria's NNPC shuts refineries after pipeline attacks
January 20, 2016 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

Nigeria's NNPC shuts refineries after pipeline attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said on Wednesday it shut down its Port Harcourt and Kaduna refineries due to crude supply problems related to recent attacks on pipelines.

“The plants were shut simultaneously on Sunday after the Bonny - Okrika crude supply line to the Port Harcourt refinery and the Escravos-Warri crude supply line to the Kaduna refinery suffered breaches,” Nigeria’s state oil company said. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by Susan Thomas)

