ABUJA, July 4 (Reuters) - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a new board of directors for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the state oil company, his spokesman said on Monday.

Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu will be replaced as the company's managing director by Dr Maikanti Kacalla Baru, but Kachikwu will remain on the board as chairman. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by David Goodman)