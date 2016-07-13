Nigerian oil union agrees to suspend strike -government sources

ABUJA, July 13 (Reuters) - A Nigerian trade union representing oil workers has agreed to suspend a strike that some feared would lead to fuel shortages and disrupt crude production, a petroleum ministry official and another at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation said on Wednesday.

The strike by about 10,000 members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), including refinery workers and office staff, began on Thursday over issues including oil sector reforms and pay.

The petroleum ministry and state oil company officials, who asked to remain anonymous, said that an agreement to suspend the strike was reached after talks that ended in the early hours of Wednesday. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by David Goodman)