Protesters block gate to Chevron oil depot in Nigeria for 3rd day

ONITSHA, Nigeria, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Protesters blocked the entrance to a Chevron oil depot in Nigeria's restive Niger Delta for a third day on Thursday, demanding jobs and housing, a protest leader said.

The protesters, mostly unemployed youths, started the demonstration on Tuesday, demanding jobs and new housing, claiming their settlement had been destroyed due to a Chevron oil depot, or tank farm.

"Our protest is going on peacefully today on Thursday. Our community workers inside the tank farm have joined the protest as we speak," Collins Edema, one of the organisers, said.

"Nobody is going in and out of the facility since we've started but Chevron has airlifted their senior staff from there," he said, a claim Reuters could not verify.

Chevron confirmed a protest had taken place but did not say whether oil production had been affected.

Edema said the protesters might shut down Chevron crude flow in Abiteye, Jones Creek and other operations in the area if the company does not agree to their demands.

Communities in Nigeria's southern swampland often complain about oil pollution and houses being moved so oil drilling can take place. They also say they live in poverty despite sitting on much of Nigeria's oil wealth.

The Niger Delta region has been hit by a wave of militant attacks on oil and gas pipelines, reducing the country's crude output by 700,000 barrels a day, according to state oil company NNPC.

The militants say they want a greater share of Nigeria's oil wealth - which accounts for around 70 percent of national income - to be passed on to communities in the impoverished region and for areas blighted by oil spills to be cleaned up (Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by)