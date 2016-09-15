FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Exxon has pipeline ready for Nigeria Qua Iboe crude export
September 15, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

Exxon has pipeline ready for Nigeria Qua Iboe crude export

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABUJA/LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil has a pipeline prepared to export Nigeria's Qua Iboe crude oil, with the first cargo expected to load as early as the end of September, trading sources said on Thursday.

The export stream, Nigeria's largest, has been under force majeure since July after a leak on the 48-inch pipeline that carries it to the export terminal.

While Exxon offered an October-loading cargo earlier this week, sources now said that a pipeline is operational and that state oil company NNPC is in the process of allocating more cargoes. Other companies, including Vitol and Oando, were also offering October-loading cargoes, with a total of four now on offer.

It was unclear however whether the original 48-inch pipeline was back online, or whether Exxon was using an alternative pipeline that sources told Reuters was being prepared to use while repairs were underway on the primary line.

An Exxon spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting By Libby George in Abuja and Julia Payne in London, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
