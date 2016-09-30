Production at Nigeria's Warri refinery not affected after nearby explosion -union

YENAGOA, Nigeria Sept 30 (Reuters) - Crude oil production at Nigeria's Warri refinery has not been affected by an explosion heard near the site, the country's oil labour union said on Friday.

"No one has been able to pinpoint the explosion but there was a big bang around Warri axis yesterday and for now no production was affected," said Cogent Ojobor, zonal chairman of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).