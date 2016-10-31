FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Nigerian oil workers union confirms attack on NPC pipeline in Niger Delta
#Energy
October 31, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 10 months ago

Nigerian oil workers union confirms attack on NPC pipeline in Niger Delta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ONITSHA, Nigeria, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A Nigerian oil workers union has confirmed an attack on a pipeline operated by state oil firm NNPC in the Niger Delta oil hub claimed by a militant group, an executive said on Monday.

The Greenland Justice Mandate group said in a statement it had attacked on Saturday the Efurun-Otor line operated by NPDC, a unit of NNPC.

"There was an attack," said Lucky Sorue, chairman for oil and gas workers in the Urhobo region. "Although the pipeline was not in use at the time of attack, NPDC periodically makes use of it and it is a major carrier of their product from (oil mining lease) OML 34 to OML 65." (Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Louise Heavens)

