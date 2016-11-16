FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Nigeria's Forcados crude oil exports unlikely to resume until early 2017 -traders
#Energy
November 16, 2016 / 1:30 PM / 9 months ago

Nigeria's Forcados crude oil exports unlikely to resume until early 2017 -traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Exports of Nigeria's Forcados crude oil are unlikely to resume until early 2017, traders said on Wednesday.

The grade has been under force majeure since February following a militant attack on its main export pipeline, the Trans Forcados.

The pipeline resumed operations in October, allowing some cargoes to load, but fresh militant attacks earlier this month took the line out again, shutting in more than 200,000 barrels per day (bpd). (Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Susan Fenton)

