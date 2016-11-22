FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria's lawmakers summon oil minister over deals with China and India
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 22, 2016 / 7:55 PM / a year ago

Nigeria's lawmakers summon oil minister over deals with China and India

Camillus Eboh

2 Min Read

ABUJA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s parliament summoned the country’s oil minister on Tuesday to clarify details of oil and gas infrastructure agreements worth $80 billion with Chinese companies and a $15 billion deal with India.

Nigeria, which relies on crude sales for around 70 percent of its national income, is in recession for the first time in 25 years largely due to low global oil prices.

The country’s oil and gas infrastructure needs updating. Its four refineries have never reached full production due to poor maintenance, causing the OPEC member to rely on expensive imported fuel for 80 percent of its energy needs.

Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu was in China in June for a roadshow aimed at raising investment. Nigeria’s state oil company said memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth over $80 billion - to be spent on investments in energy infrastructure - were signed with Chinese companies.

On a trip to India last month, Kachikwu said a $15 billion cash-for-oil pact with that country was likely to be signed by the end of this year.

The Senate, the upper house of parliament, passed a motion on “the need for a detailed explanation” of the deals and said Kachikwu would appear before a committee on petroleum upstream, gas and foreign affairs at a date to be arranged.

“The essence of the motion was to ensure transparency in a matter that involves future investment in the oil and gas sector of the country,” said Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Tom Heneghan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.