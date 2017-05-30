FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian Senate votes to halt Eni's Port Harcourt refinery deal
May 30, 2017 / 5:15 PM / 3 months ago

Nigerian Senate votes to halt Eni's Port Harcourt refinery deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, May 30 (Reuters) - Nigeria's Senate voted on Tuesday to halt a concession agreement with the local unit of Italian oil firm Eni to repair, operate and maintain Port Harcourt refinery, saying the deal lacked transparency.

Eni was in talks to work with Nigerian energy company Oando on the deal, part of an effort to lift refining levels in the OPEC member state that depends on imported oil products.

Members of the upper house of parliament voted to back the motion brought by Senator Sabo Mohammed. Senate will now set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the concession award.

Eni officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Edmund Blair

