ABUJA, July 4 Nigeria's state oil company has
saved $2 billion in the past year by renegotiating its upstream
servicing contracts, it said in a statement on Tuesday, as it
tries to reduce high overheads.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is
attempting to revive the oil industry on which the country's
economy depends, and which the government relies on for roughly
two-thirds of its revenue.
Militant attacks on oil facilities last year cut production
by as much as a third, helping push the economy into its first
recession in a quarter of a century.
"For the upstream, cost reduction and efficiency are key
features that we will pay attention to," said Maikanti Baru, who
heads the NNPC, in the statement.
The company has also cut operating costs for oil production
to $22 a barrel from $27 per barrel, Baru said.
Average daily production of oil and condensates has been
about 1.88 million barrels since the beginning of the year, with
the Forcados and Qua Iboe terminals running again after being
taken down by attacks last year, he said.
That puts Nigeria on target to exceed its 2017 goal of
producing an average of 2.2 million barrels of oil and
condensate a day, Baru said.
Militant attacks crippled Nigeria's oil production in 2016.
But since February, the government has sent senior officials
including Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to hold talks with
local communities in the oil heartlands of the Niger Delta,
hoping to address their grievances.
That has brought a fragile truce to the region since the
beginning of the year and allowed oil production to recover.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; additional reporting by Libby
George in London; editing by David Clarke)