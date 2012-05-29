Nigeria to send oil law to parliament in June - president

ABUJA, May 29 (Reuters) - The latest draft of the Nigerian Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) put together by a task force set up by President Goodluck Jonathan will be submitted to parliament in June, Jonathan said in a speech on state television on Tuesday.

The PIB has gone through several drafts in recent years but lawmakers, the government and foreign oil companies couldn’t meet on a compromise. Jonathan set up a task force in January to fast track a consolidated version. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Alison Birrane)