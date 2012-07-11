FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's cabinet approves draft oil bill
#Energy
July 11, 2012 / 5:56 PM / in 5 years

Nigeria's cabinet approves draft oil bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, July 11 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s cabinet has approved a final draft of the revised Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which will be sent to President Goodluck Jonathan before going to parliament in a few days, the oil minister said on Wednesday.

“The new PIB is going to make the oil industry more competitive and accountable. It proposes revolutionary changes in the industry,” Diezani Alison-Madueke told reporters at the presidential villa after Nigeria’s weekly cabinet meeting. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; writing by Joe Brock; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
