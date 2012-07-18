FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigerian president sends oil law to parliament
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 18, 2012 / 1:46 PM / in 5 years

Nigerian president sends oil law to parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, July 18 (Reuters) - Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan sent the latest draft of the country’s wide-ranging Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) to parliament for debate on Wednesday, the oil minister said.

“I am happy to announce to you that this morning Mr President forwarded the Petroleum Industry Bill to the national assembly,” Diezani Alison-Madueke told reporters at the presidential villa.

The long-delayed and complex bill could be one of the most important pieces of legislation in the history of Africa’s biggest crude oil exporter, changing everything from fiscal terms to the make-up of the state-oil firm.

Several drafts have been drawn up in recent years but have been scrapped or re-written because government, lawmakers and foreign oil companies couldn’t agree on details. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; writing by Joe Brock; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.