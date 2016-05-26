FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's Kachikwu says militant amnesty needs restructuring
#Energy
May 26, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

Nigeria's Kachikwu says militant amnesty needs restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, May 26 (Reuters) - Nigerian oil minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu said on Thursday that the government needs to improve its amnesty programme for militants in Niger Delta to address “neglect by the government and international oil companies”.

The statement came after the latest militant attack on oil facilities hit Chevron onshore operations late on Wednesday and a warning from local leaders in the Delta that military intervention would not stem the violence.

“The Niger Delta governors must be involved in providing lasting solutions to the resurgence of pipeline vandalism and there is urgent need to create business opportunities for the locals in the region,” Kachikwu said.

The statement added that all states in the region would nominate four to five representatives to work with security agencies to secure oil facilities.

Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Writing by Libby George; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
