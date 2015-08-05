FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New head of Nigeria's state oil company sacks top management
August 5, 2015 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

New head of Nigeria's state oil company sacks top management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The new head of Nigeria’s state oil company has dismissed the firm’s senior managers, two sources at the company said on Wednesday, barely a day after President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him as managing director.

“All of the executive directors were let go ... Buhari wanted a clean slate,” one of the dismissed managers said.

A second source said the names of the new senior managers would be published later in the day. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Louise Ireland)

