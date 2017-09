ABUJA, July 29 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Port Harcourt refinery has started ramping up production following maintenance, state oil company Nigerian National Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday.

NNPC also said it had repaired a key products pipeline carrying gasoline to Lagos. It was forced to shut down the trunkline after an explosion last week near the town of Arepo in southwestern Ogun state. (Reporting By Julia Payne, Additional reporting by Camillus Eboh, editing by Larry King)