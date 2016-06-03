FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian militant group says it blew up Brass-Tebidada oil pipeline
June 3, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

Nigerian militant group says it blew up Brass-Tebidada oil pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - The Niger Delta Avengers militant group said on Thursday through social media that it had blown up a third crude pipeline in Nigeria’s Bayelsa state in the Delta area.

“At about 3:30am our (@NDAvengers) strike team blew up the Brass to Tebidaba Crude oil line in Bayelsa,” the group said on a Twitter feed it uses to claim attacks.

The pipeline is used to transport Brass River crude to an export terminal.

The attack came hours after the group said they blew up the Ogboinbiri-Tebidaba and Clough Creek-Tebidaba pipelines in Bayelsa.

Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
