Nigerian oil minister says will meet unions to resolve state oil company strike

LAGOS, March 9 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s minister of state for petroleum said on Wednesday he was concerned by a strike by staff at the state oil company over a restructuring that will see it split into five divisions, and would meet trade unions to resolve the dispute.

“We are going to have a meeting with them right now. I don’t want the industry shut down - I am going now to resolve the issues very soon,” Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu told Reuters, adding that planned changes were merely a “reorganisation”. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Mark Potter)