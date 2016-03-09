FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

Nigerian oil minister says will meet unions to resolve state oil company strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, March 9 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s minister of state for petroleum said on Wednesday he was concerned by a strike by staff at the state oil company over a restructuring that will see it split into five divisions, and would meet trade unions to resolve the dispute.

“We are going to have a meeting with them right now. I don’t want the industry shut down - I am going now to resolve the issues very soon,” Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu told Reuters, adding that planned changes were merely a “reorganisation”. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
