Strike at Nigeria's NNPC has not affected oil production in Rivers State -union

YENAGOA, Nigeria, March 9 (Reuters) - A strike at Nigeria’s state oil firm NNPC has not affected production in the key Rivers State in the Niger Delta, a labour union official said on Wednesday.

The strike affected only administrative staff at NNPC, not workers at production units, said Chika Onuegbu, an official at the PENGASSAN union which has called a strike to protest against a government plan to overhaul NNPC.

He said production units of NNPC’s foreign partners Shell , Agip and Chevron and subsidiaries were also working normally. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by David Evans)