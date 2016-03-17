FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Africa's richest man Dangote bids for Peugeot Nigeria stake -governor
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 17, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

Africa's richest man Dangote bids for Peugeot Nigeria stake -governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, March 17 (Reuters) - Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, has teamed up with two Nigerian states to bid for a majority stake in Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) Limited, a local joint venture with the French automaker, the governor of Kaduna State said on Thursday.

Governor Nasir El-rufai said the states of Kaduna and Kebbi along with development lender Bank of Industry (BoI) and Dangote have submitted bids for the stake which AMCON, Nigeria’s state-backed “bad bank”, is looking to sell. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)

