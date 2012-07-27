Pirates kill Eni oil worker in Nigeria - military

YENAGOA, Nigeria, July 27 (Reuters) - Pirates killed at least one oil worker in an attack on a boat owned by Italian energy firm Eni’s local subsidiary Agip in Nigeria’s Niger Delta on Friday, the military said.

“The boat conveying some staff of Agip was attacked by sea robbers and one of the staff of the company died when he was attempting to escape and drowned,” Onyema Nwachukwu, spokesman for Nigeria’s military joint task force, told Reuters. (Reporting by Owolabi Tife; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Andrew Heavens)