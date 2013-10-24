Pirates kidnap two U.S. sailors off Nigerian coast - sources

ABUJA/LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Armed pirates have attacked an oil supply vessel off the Nigerian coast and kidnapped the captain and chief engineer, both United States citizens, security sources said on Thursday.

The U.S.-flagged, Edison Chouest-owned C-Retriever was attacked in the early hours of Wednesday, UK-based security firm AKE and two security sources said. The company was not immediately available for comment.

Piracy in the Gulf of Guinea region, which includes Africa’s No. 1 oil producer Nigeria and is a significant source of cocoa and metals for world markets, is increasing costs for shipping firms operating there. (Reporting by Joe Brock in Abuja and Jonathan Saul in London; additional reporting by Tife Owolabi in Yenagoa; Editing by Janet Lawrence)