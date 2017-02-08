(Adds details of separate attacks)
LAGOS Feb 8 Pirates have kidnapped seven
Russians and one Ukrainian after attacking the cargo ship the
BBC Caribbean off the coast of Nigeria, the Russian embassy said
on its official Twitter account.
The embassy has asked Nigerian authorities to assist in
locating the abducted people, it said late on Tuesday.
The Nigerian navy and police were not immediately available
for comment.
The general cargo vessel BBC Caribbean is managed by Briese
Schiffahrts.
"The armed pirates approached (the vessel) in a boat,
captured the crew and left on the boat at the direction of the
Nigerian shores," said Pavel Fedulov, the director of a Briese
Schiffahrts subsidiary in St Petersburg, according to Russian
news organisation RBC.
No firearms were used during the attack, he was quoted as
saying.
Security experts class West Africa's waters, especially off
Nigeria where most of the pirates originate, as some of the
world's most dangerous, with attackers often targeting oil
tankers as well as hostages to ransom.
As oil prices have dropped, pirate gangs have taken to
abducting crew for ransom as a way to make more money.
Security analysts say the pirates have emerged from militant
groups in Nigeria's oil-producing Niger Delta.
The Nigerian navy on Wednesday rescued an oil tanker, the MT
Gaz Providence, and its 21 crew members from a separate pirate
attack near Bonny Island, the navy said in a statement.
Another attack was also fended off by the navy south of
Akassa in Delta state, where pirates twice tried to hijack the
oil tanker MT Rio Spirit, the navy said.
The statement did not address the kidnapping of the crew
members of BBC Caribbean.
