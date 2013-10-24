White House concerned by increase in piracy in West Africa

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it is concerned about the rise in piracy off the coast of West Africa, and is seeking more information about reports that pirates have kidnapped two U.S. citizens from an oil supply vessel in the Gulf of Guinea.

“We are seeking additional information so that we can contribute to the safe resolution of the situation,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters at a briefing.

“More broadly, we are concerned by the disturbing increase in the incidence of maritime crime, including incidents of piracy off the coast of West Africa, specifically in the Gulf of Guinea,” Carney said.