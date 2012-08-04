FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pirates attack ship off Nigeria, kidnap 4 foreigners
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
August 4, 2012 / 2:26 PM / 5 years ago

Pirates attack ship off Nigeria, kidnap 4 foreigners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT HARCOURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Pirates attacked a ship being used by an oil servicing company in the waters off southeastern Nigeria on Saturday, killing two Nigerian guards and kidnapping four foreigners, the Navy said.

“The incident was somewhere around the Niger Delta, where an oil servicing company was attacked by gunmen. We lost two of our men and four expatriates were abducted, one Malaysian, one Iranian and two others,” Navy spokesman Commodore Kabir Aliyu said. (Reporting by Austin Ekiende; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
