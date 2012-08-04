Pirates attack ship off Nigeria, kidnap 4 foreigners

PORT HARCOURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Pirates attacked a ship being used by an oil servicing company in the waters off southeastern Nigeria on Saturday, killing two Nigerian guards and kidnapping four foreigners, the Navy said.

“The incident was somewhere around the Niger Delta, where an oil servicing company was attacked by gunmen. We lost two of our men and four expatriates were abducted, one Malaysian, one Iranian and two others,” Navy spokesman Commodore Kabir Aliyu said. (Reporting by Austin Ekiende; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Janet Lawrence)