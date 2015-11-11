Nigeria's Buhari swears 36 ministers into cabinet after five-month wait

ABUJA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari swore 36 ministers into his cabinet on Wednesday, five months after his inauguration.

Buhari won March elections after vowing to crackdown on corruption in Africa’s biggest economy and top oil producer. He has been criticised for waiting until September to name his ministers at a time when the economy has been hammered by the fall in oil prices.

His cabinet is smaller than that of his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, who had 42 ministers. Under the constitution, the president must include a member from each of the country’s 36 states. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram and Julia Payne)