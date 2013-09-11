FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian president sacks nine ministers in reshuffle
#Africa
September 11, 2013

Nigerian president sacks nine ministers in reshuffle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan sacked nine ministers in his first major cabinet reshuffle since winning an election more than two years ago, a presidency spokesman said on Wednesday.

The ministers of foreign affairs, education, science and technology, housing and urban development, national planning, and environment have been removed. The ministers of state - the junior minister for each office - for power, agriculture and defence have also been sacked.

“They will be replaced but not immediately,” a spokesman told reporters, without giving further details. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

