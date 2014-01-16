FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jonathan ally resigns as Nigeria's ruling party chairman
January 16, 2014

Jonathan ally resigns as Nigeria's ruling party chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - A close ally of Nigeria’s President Goodluck Jonathan, Bamanga Tukur, has resigned as chairman of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Jonathan told a party committee on Thursday.

Jonathan is facing a crisis within his party centred around his assumed intention to run for another term in the 2015 election. Five governors and several lawmakers have defected to the opposition.

The removal of Tukur was one of the demands of Jonathan’s opponents inside the PDP. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

