FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigerian former vice president defects to opposition
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 3, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

Nigerian former vice president defects to opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has defected to Nigeria’s main opposition party, adding a heavyweight name to a group that poses an increasing threat to the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in elections next year.

Abubakar, a founding member of PDP and vice president between 1999-2007, joins five state governors and dozens of lawmakers who have recently signed up with the All Progressive Congress (APC), which has used its increasing weight to threaten to block this year’s budget in parliament. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Joe Brock, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.