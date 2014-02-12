Nigerian president sacks four ministers - source

ABUJA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan sacked four ministers including aviation minister Stella Oduah, a close ally, in the latest in a wave of government changes ahead of elections next year.

Jonathan also removed the ministers of Niger Delta affairs and of police affairs, and the deputy finance minister, the source said.

Jonathan dismissed his chief of staff on Monday, after overhauling his military high command last month. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by John Stonestreet)