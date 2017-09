LAGOS, July 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s new President Muhammadu Buhari has said in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he will not appoint cabinet ministers until September, having taken office on May 29.

“Nigeria must first put new rules of conduct and good governance in place,” wrote Buhari, in an article outlining his plan for defeating the militant Islamist group Boko Haram and rooting out corruption. (Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by James Macharia)