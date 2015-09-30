FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's Buhari submits cabinet list for parliamentary approval - Senate president
September 30, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Nigeria's Buhari submits cabinet list for parliamentary approval - Senate president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari submitted on Wednesday the names of his nominees for cabinet posts to the senate for approval, the president of the upper house of parliament said.

Senate President Bukola Saraki gave no names of those on the list in a message on Twitter. Buhari, who on Tuesday said he will control the petroleum ministry, is expected to assign ministerial roles after the names have been approved. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Dominic Evans)

