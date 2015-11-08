Nigeria's Buhari to swear in ministers on Wednesday - presidency statement

ABUJA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari is to swear in members of his cabinet on Wednesday, a statement issued by the presidency said on Sunday.

The 72-year-old former military ruler, who was inaugurated in late May, has been criticised for waiting until September to name his ministers who then underwent a month-long vetting process by the Senate. Portfolios will be assigned after ministers have been sworn in. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Catherine Evans)