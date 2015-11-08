FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria's Buhari to swear in ministers on Wednesday - presidency statement
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 8, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Nigeria's Buhari to swear in ministers on Wednesday - presidency statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari is to swear in members of his cabinet on Wednesday, a statement issued by the presidency said on Sunday.

The 72-year-old former military ruler, who was inaugurated in late May, has been criticised for waiting until September to name his ministers who then underwent a month-long vetting process by the Senate. Portfolios will be assigned after ministers have been sworn in. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.