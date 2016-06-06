FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's Buhari flies to London for ear infection treatment, holiday
June 6, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Nigeria's Buhari flies to London for ear infection treatment, holiday

Felix Onuah

1 Min Read

ABUJA, June 6 (Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari flew to London on Monday for a 10-day holiday, during which he will receive medical treatment for a persistent ear infection.

His departure comes days after the 73-year-old former military ruler cancelled a trip to the restive Niger Delta region at the last minute. Last month, he pulled out of what would have been his first official trip to Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos .

A presidency statement issued late on Sunday said Buhari would see an ear, nose and throat specialist in London after being examined by two doctors in Nigeria who “recommended further evaluation purely as a precaution”.

The president flew out of the international airport in the capital, Abuja, where he was accompanied by personal aides, including his chief of staff and official spokesmen. (Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram)

