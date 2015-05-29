FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian economy in "deep trouble", Buhari says
May 29, 2015 / 11:23 AM / 2 years ago

Nigerian economy in "deep trouble", Buhari says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, May 29 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s economy is in “deep trouble” and needs careful management to overcome the impact of low oil prices, slowing growth, high unemployment and the security threat from Islamist group Boko Haram, new President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday.

In his inaugural address as leader, Buhari said the military would step up its offensive to crush Boko Haram, although no victory would be complete without the rescue of more than 200 girls kidnapped from a school in Chibok in April last year. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)

