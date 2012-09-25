FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria names buyers of five state power plants
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 25, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

Nigeria names buyers of five state power plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria announced on Tuesday the preferred bidders for five state power generation plants, part of plans to privatise the country’s electricity sector which is holding back growth in Africa’s second largest economy.

A consortium including Nigerian firm Transcorp was the highest bidder for the Ughelli Power company, offering $300 million, the Bureau of Public Enterprises said at a ceremony in Abuja.

Geregu Power plant was won with a bid of $132 million by a group which includes Forte Oil, a petrol firm majority-owned by Nigerian billionaire oil tycoon Femi Otedola. (Reporting by Joe Brock. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.