FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria needs $15-$20 bln for power over 3 yrs -BPE
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
April 27, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

Nigeria needs $15-$20 bln for power over 3 yrs -BPE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, April 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria needs $15-$20 billion of investment over the next three years to buy and develop electricity assets, the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) said on Friday, underlining the need to push forward with delayed power privatisation plans.

Africa’s second biggest economy could be growing three percent faster if it solved chronic power shortages, a BPE statement said. Nigeria’s GDP grew 7.68 percent in the fourth quarter last year. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; writing by Joe Brock; editing by James Jukwey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.