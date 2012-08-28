FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian power minister resigns - presidency
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
August 28, 2012 / 8:11 PM / 5 years ago

Nigerian power minister resigns - presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s power minister resigned on Tuesday, the presidency said, two months before preferred bidders were due to be announced for state assets in a privatisation process aimed at overhauling the ailing electricity sector.

“President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has accepted the resignation with immediate effect of the Minister of Power, Barth Nnaji,” a statement from the presidency said. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Additional reporting by Afolabi Sotunde; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
