Nigerian power minister resigns - presidency

ABUJA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s power minister resigned on Tuesday, the presidency said, two months before preferred bidders were due to be announced for state assets in a privatisation process aimed at overhauling the ailing electricity sector.

"President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has accepted the resignation with immediate effect of the Minister of Power, Barth Nnaji," a statement from the presidency said.