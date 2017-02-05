ABUJA Feb 5 Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday asked parliament to extend his medical leave, his office said in a statement, after he took two weeks off for medical checks in Britain.

Buhari's extended leave could hurt already-shaky confidence in his administration amid criticism that the government is gripped by inertia.

"President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly today, February 5, 2017, informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors," the statement said.

"The President had planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning."

(Reporting by Paul Carsten; editing by Richard Lough)