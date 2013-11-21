Nigerian president has medical treatment in London - presidency

ABUJA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan received precautionary medical treatement in London on Thursday but his condition is not serious, a presidency statement said.

Jonathan was due to be at an investment meeting in London on Thursday but was not well enough to attend.

“President Jonathan has since been examined by competent medical practitioners. He has been advised to rest for a few days,” the statement said.

“The Presidency wishes to assure all Nigerians that President Jonathan’s condition is nothing serious and that the medical attention he has sought is only precautionary.”