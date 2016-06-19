President Buhari returns to Nigeria after medical treatment

ABUJA, June 19 (Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari arrived back in the capital Abuja on Sunday after a nearly two-week stay in Britain where he had treatment for an ear infection and a holiday, a Reuters witness said.

Buhari exited his plane waving to ministers and army chiefs who came to greet him.

The 73-year-old flew to London on June 6 to see an ear, nose and throat specialist after two doctors in Nigeria recommended further evaluation "as a precaution", his team said. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; writing by Joe Brock; editing by David Clarke)