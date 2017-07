ABUJA, July 11 Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will meet President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in London, the presidency said on Tuesday.

Buhari has been in London on sick leave.

Osinbajo will return to Nigeria immediately after the meeting, the presidency said in a tweet without giving details (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alison Williams)